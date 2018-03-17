VIDEO | Footage taken inside Louisville night club shows moments before shooting that left 6 injured

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to Cole's Place on West Kentucky Street in the Parkland neighborhood on Saturday around 3 a.m. on a report of a shooting.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a shooting at a Louisville night club left six people injured.

When officers arrived, they found four people who had been shot. The victims were all taken to the hospital with what police say are non-life threatening injuries.

A short time after the shooting, Mitchell said, two more victims who had also been shot showed up at the hospital. Officials say their injuries are also considered non-life threatening. A seventh victim was grazed and refused medical treatment, according to Mitchell.

Video taken inside the night club and posted to Facebook appears to show a fight unfold before shots were fired.

LMPD detectives tell WDRB they are aware that videos taken inside the club at the time of the shooting are surfacing on social media, and are hopeful that they will help bring in tips.

No arrests have been made in the case. If you have any information, you're urged to contact LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

