Louisville-bred pup setting records at dog shows around country

The 20-month-old Dutch Shepherd from Poland's police work led to two arrests Thursday night during his first hour on patrol.

New Clarksville police dog’s work leads to two arrests after first hour on patrol

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

The local union representing about 3,600 rank-and-file workers at GE Appliance Park has been temporarily seized by its parent union because of what a national leader calls “evidence of financial irresponsibility and potential malfeasance.”

Members of IUE-CWA Local 761 rallied ahead of previous contract negotiations in May 2015. Dana Crittendon, center, was the union's president at the time.

Between 2,300 and 2,600 missing persons reports are made every year in Louisville, according to Det. Anne Hogan.

Between 2,300 and 2,600 missing persons reports are made every year in Louisville.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

The gift the teen never expected created a father-son moment he'll never forget. -- and now it's being shared all over Facebook...

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- He's breaking records wherever he goes, and he's primping and training to the top in his class, though most wouldn't know it.

Now, a Louisville-bred border collie named Slick has returned to compete in his hometown.

Year after year, the who's who of canines are televised around the country and competing to be ranked among the best. One duo consistently stands out at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, as well as other shows.

"Florida, this week, Kentucky, next week, North Carolina, I think I go to Tennessee after that," said Slick's handler, Jamie Clute.

In between herding awards, it's bath time at the Kentucky Expo Center for Slick and his handler.

Slick and his owner, Ronni Delay, are from Louisville. "He just had that look. Something about him that told us 'yes, he's pretty special'," Delay said.

"I told his owner when he was 10 or 12 months old, that he was going to break all the records," Clute said.

Clute was right. So far Slick has won 26 "Best in Show" prizes, which is more than any other border collie. With his handler's help, Slick is the top-winning dog in the history of his breed.

"It's been a match made in heaven between the two. There was an instant connection from the first time they ever laid eyes on each other," Delay said.

It continues to show. They returned to the historic Westminster Dog Show in February and won "Best of Breed" for the third year in a row, taking home the "Herding Group" title.

"It's just amazing to watch them. It's been a dream come true. Every breeder dreams you're going to have that "Best in Show," or that dog that's going to do phenomenal at Westminster, and to actually have that happen is very surreal," Delay said.

They're at the Kentuckiana Cluster All Breed Dog Show this week with about 4,000 other dogs.

This will be Slick's final year competing. "It's been a fun ride. It's hard to take in sometimes how well he's actually done. I don't know if it'll ever soak in, but I'm enjoying it while I can. It's a once in a lifetime thing. To actually accomplish this is a dream come true," Delay said.

The Kentuckiana Cluster of Dog Shows continues Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

