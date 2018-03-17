Police: 4 helped man charged in police officer slaying - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police: 4 helped man charged in police officer slaying

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Police in eastern Kentucky say four people are facing charges for helping a man wanted for killing a police officer.

Pikeville police officer Scotty Hamilton was shot while responding to a call in the Hurricane community of Pike County Tuesday. On Thursday, John Russell Hall, 55, of Pikeville, was captured and charged with murder of a police officer.

Four people who knew Hall, Michael Slone of Lexington, Gregory Slone and Amanda Dotson of Pikeville, and Jeanne Blackburn of Harold, also were arrested Thursday. They have been charged with hindering prosecution.

Dotson provided a vehicle that she and Michael Slone used to pick up Hall when he called and asked for a ride, according to media reports. They allegedly drove to Gregory Slone's house. State police say all four were at Slone's house when he was arrested.

