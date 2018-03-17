Indiana man gets 39 years in the death of his infant son - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana man gets 39 years in the death of his infant son

Posted: Updated:
Court document say the child died two days later and that doctors told police the baby had suffered head injuries which were not accidental. Court document say the child died two days later and that doctors told police the baby had suffered head injuries which were not accidental.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) -- A Lafayette man has been sentenced to 39 years in prison for his infant son's death.

Thirty-one-year-old Gabriel Elijah Hallman was sentenced Friday by a Tippecanoe County judge for the October 2015 death of his 6-month-old son, Zachary.

The Journal & Courier reports a jury convicted Hallman last month of five counts, including neglect of a dependent resulting in death and battery with death.

Hallman had called 911 on Oct. 22, 2015, and reported that his son had taken a deep breath and then went limp.

Court document say the child died two days later and that doctors told police the baby had suffered head injuries which were not accidental.

Hallman's ex-wife, Tiphani Jennings, said after Friday's hearing that she hopes Hallman "rots in hell" for her son's death.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.