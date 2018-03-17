CRAWFORD | Diallo, Gilgeous-Alexander run through and over Buffalo, Kentucky advances 95-75

Hamidou Diallo slams home two of his 22 points as Kentucky pounded Buffalo by 20 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

BOISE, Idaho (WDRB) – I know the calendar says March. But this game felt like mid-December. You know the games, the ones where some decent team visits Rupp Arena, a team that everybody says, “you’ll hear from in March,” then Kentucky wins by 20-something.

Yes, it’s March, and the second round of the NCAA South Regional. And the venue is Taco Bell Arena, a long way from Lexington.

But the result was no different. While Buffalo brought its high scoring offense venue hungry for more underdog tournament heroics, Kentucky didn’t cooperate.

While Bulls coach Nate Oats had touted his team’s toughness and experience, he didn’t count on Kentucky’s toughness and talent. The Wildcats established a double-digit lead 8 ½ minutes into the game, and Buffalo never got closer than five the rest of the way. Kentucky won 95-75, and advances to the South Regional in Atlanta, where it will face the winner of a Round of 32 game between Kansas State and tournament sweetheart Maryland-Baltimore County.

Buffalo had two main problems in this game.

1). It couldn’t stop Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The fantastic freshman scored 27 points on 10-of-12 shooting and dished out six assists. He made both his three-point tries and collected six rebounds.

2). It couldn’t match the athleticism of freshman Hamidou Diallo, who played the best game of his young career. Diallo was everywhere. He scrambled on defense, finishing with a steal and a pair of blocked shots. He put on an air show on a couple of offensive rebound slams. He ran the court. He hit mid-range jumpers. He drove past defenders. He hit the only three-pointer he took. He had 22 points and eight rebounds.

When those two play like that, look out. This team is very good.

Buffalo couldn’t guard Kentucky. The Wildcats scored on 65 percent of their first-half possessions and would’ve had more than a nine-point lead if not for some timely three-point shooting by Buffalo.

But in the end, Kentucky poured on too much offense for the high-scoring Bulls to keep up with. Wenyen Gabriel came off the bench to contribute 16 points and a game-high 12 rebounds. PJ Washington had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Kentucky shot 56.3 percent from the field and made 7 of 15 threes, while holding Buffalo to 38.8 percent from the field. The Bulls went 7-31 from three-point range.

With freshman Kevin Knox in first-half foul trouble, Diallo sprinted and leaped to the rescue.

And yet another piece of the Wildcats puzzle falls into place at the right time, as Kentucky heads to Atlanta with a formidable Final Four chance.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

