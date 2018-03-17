LACETT | Wildcats advance to sweet sixteen

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) – It’s on to the sweet 16 once again for the Kentucky Wildcats.

Behind 27 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, UK powered past Buffalo 95-75 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Saturday afternoon in Boise, Idaho.

UK led by nine points at the half but were tested by the Bulls in the second as the lead shrunk to four. Kentucky would not waiver as the team outscored Buffalo 39-23 during the game’s final 15 minutes.

The Wildcats will play the winner of Sunday’s showdown between 16th ranked UMBC and Kansas State in Atlanta.

