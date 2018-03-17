Pearls and Pumps Rock the Raceway raises funds for women's cance - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Pearls and Pumps Rock the Raceway raises funds for women's cancer care at Baptist Health

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby is several weeks away, but events are already unfolding at Churchill Downs. 

Saturday, more than 600 people gathered in Millionaires Row for the Pearls and Pumps Rock the Raceway Fashion Show. 

Proceeds from the event go to women's cancer care at Baptist Health in Louisville and La Grange. Some of the models in the show were cancer survivors, and ranged in age from 14 to 81. 

"We are just celebrating women's health and it is a great fun day with your girlfriends," said Christa Steinrock with the Baptist Health Foundation. "Come out, we are at the track, we are using the big board which is very exciting, and it really feels Derby official here today."

Several of the raffle and silent auction items were donated by businesses and local boutiques. 

This was the first year the event was held at Millionaires Row.

