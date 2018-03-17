Dee's holds grand reopening of renovated Shelbyville Road locati - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Dee's holds grand reopening of renovated Shelbyville Road location

Posted: Updated:
Saturday, the staff at Dee's held a grand reopening celebration at their newly remodeled location on Shelbyville Road. Saturday, the staff at Dee's held a grand reopening celebration at their newly remodeled location on Shelbyville Road.
Visitors had the chance to take in the new looks for this Derby season, and also win door prizes and craft specials. Visitors had the chance to take in the new looks for this Derby season, and also win door prizes and craft specials.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you're in the market for a new Derby hat, you now have more options to chose from. 

Saturday, the staff at Dee's held a grand reopening celebration at their newly remodeled location on Shelbyville Road. 

Visitors had the chance to take in the new looks for this Derby season, and also win door prizes and craft specials. 

The new 6,000 square foot hat boutique features 10 Derby hat designers. They also have bow ties for the gentlemen. 

"We decided to make this move into the other side of our store so we have just made some changes in all those departments," Dee's owner, Kathy Olliges, said. "It has been great, we have had so much more room. It's great for the customers ... a much better shopping experience now."

Dee's staff said the hottest colors for Derby hats this year are blush and rose gold.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.