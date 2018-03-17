Kindi the gorilla celebrates 2nd birthday at Louisville Zoo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kindi the gorilla celebrates 2nd birthday at Louisville Zoo

Kindi the gorilla is now a very active toddler inside the Louisville Zoo's Gorilla Forest. Kindi the gorilla is now a very active toddler inside the Louisville Zoo's Gorilla Forest.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Louisville's most beloved residents celebrated her second birthday on Saturday. 

Kindi the gorilla is now a very active toddler inside the Louisville Zoo's Gorilla Forest. 

Her mother died during her birth, and Kindi was placed with a surrogate gorilla. 

Guests took part in her second birthday celebration, watching as she was served cake made of melons and pineapple, chowing down in front of her biggest fans.

"Our community here gives us great support at the zoo, and it was super amazing to see all the support and all these people come out and celebrate with us. Very exciting," Michelle Wise, lead gorilla keeper, said. 

Even though Kind's party was Saturday, her actual birthday was on Wednesday. 

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

