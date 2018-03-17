LACETT | Lou City wins season opener - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LACETT | Lou City wins season opener

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) – Following a USL championship winning year, Louisville City picked up right where they left off in their 2018 season opener.

The Boys in Purple defeated Nashville 2-0 Saturday afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field.

Luke Spencer scored the season’s first goal in the 56th minute off a cross from Niall McCabe. Ten minutes later, McCabe added a goal of his own to give Louisville added cushion.

Louisville City (1-0) returns to the pitch next Saturday in a home matchup against North Carolina FC.

