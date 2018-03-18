Police investigating shooting in south Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police investigating shooting in south Louisville

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in south Louisville.

A MetroSafe supervisor says officers were called to Hillpark Drive, near Blue Lick Road, just before 3 a.m.

Officials say one person was shot. There's no word on the victim's current condition.

Police have not given any information about a suspect.

