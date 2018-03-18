U of L's Board of Trustees to hold special meeting Sunday regard - WDRB 41 Louisville News

U of L's Board of Trustees to hold special meeting Sunday regarding presidential search

Posted: Updated:
Grawemeyer Hall, University of Louisville campus Grawemeyer Hall, University of Louisville campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville's Board of Trustees is scheduled to hold a special meeting Sunday afternoon regarding the school's presidential search.

According to the agenda, the group will go into executive session to discuss proposed or pending litigation and personnel matters.

The university has been without a permanent leader since James Ramsey resigned in 2016.

Earlier this month, the board cut down the field of candidates for the position from about 50 to 10.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

Related:

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.