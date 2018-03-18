U of L's Board of Trustees to hold special meeting Sunday regarding presidential search

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville's Board of Trustees is scheduled to hold a special meeting Sunday afternoon regarding the school's presidential search.



According to the agenda, the group will go into executive session to discuss proposed or pending litigation and personnel matters.

The university has been without a permanent leader since James Ramsey resigned in 2016.

Earlier this month, the board cut down the field of candidates for the position from about 50 to 10.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

Related:

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.