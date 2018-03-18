Ky. Gov. Matt Bevin posts video about teachers' pension system - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Ky. Gov. Matt Bevin posts video about teachers' pension system

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Governor Matt Bevin has a message for current and retired state workers, specifically teachers.

In a video posted Saturday to YouTube, Bevin says the teacher's pension system needs structural saving.

He also says the issue is personal to him, because his grandmother was a public school teacher.

Bevin ended the video by pressing viewers to reach out to their legislators and urge them to work toward saving the system.

Last week, Bevin came under fire for comments he made about teachers who oppose the pension reform bill. In a radio interview, he called teachers who are not willing to accept reductions in benefits "selfish."

