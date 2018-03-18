BOZICH | Louisville bound for Sweet Sixteen after dominating Marquette

Louisville thundered to 34 points in the first half while defeating Marquette in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday. The Cards advanced to the Sweet Sixteen in Lexington.More >>
Louisville has advantages in size and the homecourt. Marquette can play without the pressure of expectations. Five storylines for the U of L-Marquette game Sunday.More >>
Ahead by only 10 at halftime, Louisville attacked the rim in the third quarter and the Cards rolled into the second round of the NCAA Tournament by defeating Boise State.More >>
Louisville is a one seed in the NCAA women's basketball tournament. Boise State is a 16 seed. The record from the last 19 seasons suggests the Cardinals should roll on Friday.More >>
After a sluggish first half, the Louisville basketball team fed off an energized KFC Yum! Center crowd to defeat Northern Kentucky Tuesday. The Cards play Middle Tennessee next.More >>
Louisville had ample opportunities to make the NCAA Tournament, but the Cards gave their bid away by losing winnable games to Seton Hall, Clemson, Miami and Virginia.More >>
Kentucky earned its eighth NCAA Tournament bid in nine seasons under John Calipari by winning the SEC Tournament Sunday.More >>
Kentucky assistant coach Kenny Payne has always believed that Wenyen Gabriel was an elite three-point shooter. On Saturday Gabriel showed the SEC -- and himself -- what he could do.More >>
