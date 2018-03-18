BOZICH | Louisville bound for Sweet Sixteen after dominating Marquette

Jazmine Jones and Sam Fuehring (3) pursued a loose ball as Louisville defeated Marquette in the second of the NCAA Tournament Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The University of Louisville women’s basketball didn’t play a perfect first half against Marquette in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday.

But they played the game the John Wooden preached it – and Jeff Walz coaches it.

They shared the basketball. They made shots. They made extra passes. They defended the three-point line. They controlled the lane. They rebounded with attitude. They took the lead, stretched the lead and protected the lead.

And on a day when the Cards were favored to defeat the Golden Eagles by 9 ½, they won 90-72, racing to a 34-16 lead in the first quarter and 52-27 advantage at halftime.

Was there slippage in the third and fourth quarters?

Absolutely.

Lapses on defense. Carelessness with the basketball. Too many fouls.

Twenty great minutes and 20 OK minutes won’t get this team to the Final Four in Columbus, Ohio in two weeks.

Walz will have plenty of corrections to make with his players when they study the video this week. Marquette made 11 of 13 shots in the third quarter, cutting Louisville’s lead to 71-53 with 10 minutes to play.

The uneven play did not linger for the entire fourth quarter. Louisville stopped Marquette without for the first 2:21 of the fourth quarter and secured their 34th victory in 36 games.

The energy and efficiency that Louisville brought in the first half carried the Cardinals to the Sweet Sixteen.

Asia Durr made her first five shots. So did Sam Fuehring. Myisha Hines-Allen made her first five, plus the next five, too.

On Saturday, Walz said the lay of Hines-Allen would be critical to Louisville’s success. A senior, she was not only seasoned, she was two inches taller and considerably stronger than anybody on Marquette’s front line.

It showed.

She finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds, the 45th double-double of her career. Only Angel McCoughtry had more (56) at Louisville.

Durr stopped all discussion about her shooting slump. She made her first jumper 65 seconds into the game. Two minutes later Durr made a three. A minute later she made another three.

Durr needed a game like this. She had missed nearly 70 percent of her shots over the past half dozen games. Against Marquette, Durr made eight of 15 shots, including half of her six shots from distance. She scored 19.

Fuehring was also excellent, contributing 19 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

The Cards will play Stanford or Florida Gulf Coast Friday at Rupp Arena in Lexington. If they win two games there, they will advance to the Final Four for the third time in program history.

