Powerball jackpot ticket worth $457M sold in Pennsylvania - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Powerball jackpot ticket worth $457M sold in Pennsylvania

By Susannah Cullinane, CNN

(CNN) -- One Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania has matched all six numbers.

The single winning ticket is worth $456.7 million -- the eighth-largest pot in the game's history, officials said in a statement.

The winning numbers for the jackpot Saturday were: 22-57-59-60-66, and Powerball 7.

"The ticket matched all five white balls and the Powerball to win the jackpot worth an estimated $456.7 million; $273.9 million cash value," Powerball said.

The odds of winning Powerball are 1 in 292.2 million.

Three other tickets -- sold in California, Missouri and Texas -- matched all five white balls in the drawing.

The ticket sold in Texas won a $2 million prize because it included a Power Play option, it said.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved. 

