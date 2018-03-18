Jets sign former Vikings QB Bridgewater to 1-year deal - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jets sign former Vikings QB Bridgewater to 1-year deal

Posted: Updated:
Bridgewater is still looking to return from a serious knee injury in August 2016 that sidelined him for most of the past two years. He threw just two passes last season for the Vikings, including one that was intercepted. Bridgewater is still looking to return from a serious knee injury in August 2016 that sidelined him for most of the past two years. He threw just two passes last season for the Vikings, including one that was intercepted.

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) -- The New York Jets have signed former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to a one-year contract.

The team made the signing official Sunday, a day after the Jets acquired the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL draft from the Indianapolis Colts -- likely with the intention of assuring themselves of getting one of the top available quarterbacks.

Bridgewater is still looking to return from a serious knee injury in August 2016 that sidelined him for most of the past two years. He threw just two passes last season for the Vikings, including one that was intercepted.

The Jets re-signed Josh McCown, who will likely head into the offseason programs as the starting quarterback, but the 25-year-old Bridgewater could give him -- and presumably whomever New York takes in the draft -- a run in training camp if healthy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.