6-year-old hit by vehicle in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a six-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle in the California neighborhood Sunday evening. 

MetroSafe supervisors told WDRB it happened at 6:40 p.m. in the 1600 block of Gallagher Street, near South 17th Street and California Park. 

LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said the six-year-old was allegedly in the street when he was hit by a vehicle. He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

No charges are expected to be filed against the driver of the vehicle. 

