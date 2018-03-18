Hundreds attend visitation for Pikeville police officer killed i - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hundreds attend visitation for Pikeville police officer killed in the line of duty

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friends and family said their final goodbyes to the Pikeville police officer shot and killed in the line of duty. 

Speaking through tears, Officer Scotty Hamilton's wife Chelsie shared stories and thanked everyone for their support. 

"Thank you for honoring my husband, and thank you for remembering him," Chelsie Hamilton said. "Thank you for being his friend, his brother."

The two have a young daughter together, and at the funeral held Sunday fellow officers said they would look after her like their own. 

Police say Hamilton was ambushed Tuesday night and fatally shot by 55-year-old John Hall.

Hall was arrested two days later and charged with murder. He pleaded not guilty in court on Friday.

Four other people are also facing charges for helping Hall.

