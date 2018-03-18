Dozens shave their heads for pediatric cancer research - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Dozens shave their heads for pediatric cancer research

Posted: Updated:
Buckets were passed around as men, women, and children sat on stools as stylists got rid of long locks and long beards. Buckets were passed around as men, women, and children sat on stools as stylists got rid of long locks and long beards.

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) – Dozens of clippers and scissors were busy Sunday afternoon as more than 100 people packed Mile Wide Beer Company to get their heads shaved for pediatric cancer research.

Buckets were passed around as men, women, and children sat on stools as stylists got rid of long locks and long beards.

Catie Bayne’s son Glen is a two-year cancer survivor.

“He was diagnosed with Rapid Mild Sarcoma just before his second birthday and fought for a little over a year before he was cancer-free. (He had) chemo, radiation and surgery,” Bayne said. “It was really, really hard on him … almost lost him but he is here today and a happy and healthy five-year-old.”

Longer clumps of hair were tied off and collected to be used for Wigs for Kids.

Just as many women as men had their heads shaved and some tell WDRB they have it done every year.

Several items were up for silent auction bids, and a large table was set up for people to leave notes of encouragement to families.

“We give them to the pediatric community. Doctors, patients, nurses, and their families when they are having a crappy day. We give them a wish of wellness,” event organizer Vicki Brandt said.

Last year, the event raised more than $154,000.

One in five children diagnosed with cancer will not survive, according to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation. Those who do survive often suffer long-term effects from treatment too harsh for their developing bodies.

Event organizers hope to have a tally of Sunday’s fundraiser within the next few weeks.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.