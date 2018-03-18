CRAWFORD | Louisville keeps having big fun in little dance, pounds MTSU 84-68

Louisville took a liking to the NIT's extended three-point line, shooting better than 50-percent from beyond the arc in a second-round win over MTSU.More >>
Kentucky was too much for Buffalo in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, advancing with a 95-75 victory.
While Buffalo is getting the full media darling treatment, Kentucky's players, used to the national spotlight, are focused on trying to keep the Bulls' Cinderella story from picking up momentum.
Ten fun facts about the University at Buffalo -- SUNY, the University of Kentucky's second-round opponent in the NCAA Tournament.
Photos from Kentucky's 78-73 win over Davidson in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
After a first round upset of Arizona, No. 4 seed Buffalo will face Kentucky in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.
Kentucky beat Davidson to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament Thursday night in Boise, Idaho.
After a four-game losing streak, John Calipari said the prospect of failure scared his team into success, and he took steps to put them in position to win an SEC Tournament, and more.
