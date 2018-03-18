Green Tree Mall in Clarksville holds sensory-friendly Easter Bun - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Green Tree Mall in Clarksville holds sensory-friendly Easter Bunny visit for kids

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Meeting the Easter Bunny is a yearly tradition for some, and on Sunday an event in southern Indiana made it possible for all children. 

Children with autism or special needs got their chance to meet and take pictures with the Easter Bunny at Green Tree Mall in Clarksville. 

The sensory-friendly event took place Sunday morning before the mall opened for regular business hours. 

Organizers say a less busy environment makes it easier to support the physical and developmental needs of the children.

"Some kids who have special needs and autism, they don't get that opportunity on a regular day, so we set aside a whole different day," said Kiara Peterson, marketing coordinator at Green Tree Mall. "We turned off the music, the lights are dim and they get their chance."

Sunday's event was also set up so the kids wouldn't have to wait in a line before meeting the Easter Bunny. 

Green Tree Mall held a similar event in December for kids to meet Santa.

