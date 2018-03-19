Train derailment in Kentucky injures four people - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Train derailment in Kentucky injures four people

Posted: Updated:

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) - Investigators say four people were hurt when two trains collided in Scott County, Kentucky.

It happened late Sunday night about 15 miles north of Lexington.

A spokesperson says some people were evacuated from their homes "out an abundance of caution" after an unknown substance spilled from the train and caught fire.

Those evacuated have since been allowed to return to their homes.

We do not know why the two trains collided.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
