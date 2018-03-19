How to help reduce stress at work

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Most adults spend most of their waking hours at work. The culture and environment of a workplace are powerful influences in helping you develop a healthier lifestyle.

Cardiovascular activity:

Any activity that gets your heart pumping will get those endorphins flowing and relieve stress. Though you should check with your doctor before embarking on any exercise program, walking is usually safe for anyone.

Try to get your heart going a little faster for at least 15 minutes a day. Even a few minutes here and there of brisk walking can provide stress relief and improve your overall health.

Strengthening Exercises:

Many people find that getting into a strengthening exercise program also relieves stress.

Strength exercises are also important to prevent injury by strengthening the muscles that support your joints. A toned body has as much impact on mental wellness as physical wellness.

Stretching Exercises:

Stretching exercises stimulate receptors in the nervous system that decrease the production of stress hormones. Stretching exercises also relax tight, tense muscles and increase blood flow to the muscles.

The exercises:

Morning or afternoon walk Shrugs with band Neck stretch with band Shoulder stretch with band Sit to stand squat Figure 4 seated stretch

Train smarter to maximize your full potential! For more guided exercise and information, visit www.proformanceresults.com.

Carlos Rivas, MS, CSCS is the Director of Health and Well-being @ ProFormance,LLC and FitCorp,LLC. He holds bachelor's degrees in Exercise Science and Sports Medicine and a Masters degree in Exercise Physiology. Carlos is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, National Strength and Conditioning Certified Personal Trainer, American College of Sports Medicine Certified Personal Trainer, fitness editor for Kentuckiana Health and Fitness Magazine, Strength and Conditioning instructor for the University of Louisville Exercise Science Program, Fitness Consultant to Miss. America Program, and has more than 20,000 hours of personal training experience.?Carlos can be reached by e-mail: carlosfitpro@gmail.com or 502.741.9428.

