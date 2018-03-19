Teachers and local leaders hold 'walk-in' for public education a - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Teachers and local leaders hold 'walk-in' for public education at Atherton H.S.

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Atherton High School held a 'walk-in' Monday morning to support a state budget that adequately funds public education.

Several public officials, including Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell, as well as former and current teachers, discussed the impact of Senate Bill 1 on school funding.

They also asked for retirement security and quality affordable health care for all education employees.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.