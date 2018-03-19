4 people hurt after 2 trains collide, derail in Georgetown, Ky. - WDRB 41 Louisville News

4 people hurt after 2 trains collide, derail in Georgetown, Ky.

Posted: Updated:

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) -- Four people were injured after two trains collided and derailed in, Georgetown, Kentucky.

Lexington Fire Department spokeswoman Lt. Jessica Bowman told The Associated Press early Monday morning that a call came in at 11:14 p.m. on Sunday to report the accident.

Bowman says the residents near the scene were evacuated "out an abundance of caution" because something spilled after the collision and there was a fire. She said she could not confirm what substance spilled, but once officials determined there was no safety risk they allowed residents to return home. The fire has been extinguished.

Bowman says the identities and the condition of the four injured is not yet known.

Georgetown is 13 miles north of Lexington.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

