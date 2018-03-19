$1.8M settlement proposed for teen hurt after Ohio State Fair ri - WDRB 41 Louisville News

$1.8M settlement proposed for teen hurt after Ohio State Fair ride broke

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- A woman critically injured in a deadly ride accident at the Ohio State Fair would get nearly $1.8 million in a proposed settlement of her claims against the ride operator and companies that had inspected it.

A carriage on the spinning, swinging Fire Ball ride broke apart last July, killing a teenager and injuring seven people, including 18-year-old Jennifer Lambert.

WBNS-TV reports court documents say Lambert suffered a traumatic brain injury, remains in a care facility and has had medical expenses totaling more than $455,000. She would get about $1.1 million from the proposed settlement, with the rest going toward attorneys' fees and other expenses.

The settlement would need court approval.

A court filing says some victims are still considering claims against the ride's designer, manufacturer and supplier.

