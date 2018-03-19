Liberty man accused of firing shotgun at vehicle, hitting man in the neck

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Liberty, Kentucky, man has been arrested after police say he fired a shotgun at another man, damaging his car and hitting him in the neck with a few pellets.

According to an arrest report, the incident took place on March 18, just after 6 p.m., on Bernard Lane, near the intersection of Linnie-Rheber Road and KY-70.

Kentucky State Police say the victim told them he got a text message from a former girlfriend asking him to pick her up from the home of 28-year-old Stephen Bernard, at the above location. From the tone of the text message, police say, "it appeared that she was wanting to leave the above location and was in some type of distress."

The victim told police he was suspicious, and drove around the area before backing into the driveway and texting the woman to let her know he was there.

At that point, police say he heard a shotgun blast and felt something hit his vehicle. Police say he looked at his rearview mirror and could see Bernard shooting at him. That's when the victim drove away and contacted police.

When police confronted Bernard, he initially denied fired the shotgun, but did claim he fired a handgun after he was fired upon first, according to the arrest report.

But police say he ultimately admitted to firing the shotgun and hitting the vehicle. According to the arrest report, the reason he lied about it initially, "was because he was afraid of being arrested."

Bernard was indeed arrested and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment. He is currently being held in the Casey County Detention Center.

