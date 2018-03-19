Police say Louisville mother left infant, toddler alone in car in 40 degree weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a woman after authorities say she left her two small children alone inside a vehicle.

Talphanita Givens, 25, was arrested Friday, March 16th in the 2800 block of West Broadway, near South 28th Street.

According to an arrest report, an officer responded to the scene on a call that two children had been left alone inside a vehicle. When police arrived, authorities say it was discovered that Givens had left her two daughters, ages 8-months-old and 23-months-old, alone inside her car with the windows down. Police say at the time of the incident, the outside temperature was 40 degrees.

Investigators say a witness stated the girls had been left alone between 20 and 30 minutes. A witness also said the 8-month-old was "extremely upset" and "had been crying for several minutes."

According to authorities, Givens said she left the children alone in the car while she went shopping.

Givens is charged with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

She is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $10,000 bond. Givens is scheduled to appear in court on March 27.

