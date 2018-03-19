Louisville man arrested more than 2 years after allegedly robbing Family Dollar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been accused of robbing a local discount store and attacking a woman who tried to stop him years ago.

According to an arrest report, the incident took place on Nov. 16, 2015, just after 8:30 p.m., at the Family Dollar at 3277 Taylor Boulevard, near Earl Avenue.

Police say then-26-year-old Nicholas R. Smith (now 28 years old), walked into the Family Dollar with a shirt over his face to hide his identity. He then grabbed a woman and forced her to the register.

Another woman tried to intervene, but he hit her in the face, according to police.

He then ran away, according to the arrest report.

Police say he later confessed to committing the robbery.

He was arrested on Saturday and charged with first-degree robbery. Smith is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

