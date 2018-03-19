New training program aims to crack down on child exploitation - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New training program aims to crack down on child exploitation

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's Attorney General is starting a new training program to help crack down on child exploitation.

Andy Beshear says three training classes will be held across the state in Louisville, Prestonsburg and Gilbertsville. The two-day classes are for law enforcement officers, prosecutors and social workers.

Beshear says the training will help provide instruction focused on investigating and prosecuting child exploitation cases.

"We know that at any one time, there are a half a million predators on the internet looking to take advantage of our children, and you see the stories that are out there," he said. "We caught a southern Indiana minister who's wife used to work in my church."

The Louisville training session started Monday. The AG's office says about 75 people will attend each training session.

