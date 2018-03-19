New training program aims to crack down on child exploitation

While students in a South Carolina school participated in the National School Walkoutthis week, a custodian helped herself to their cash, police said.

Aisha Evans, a custodian at the school, went into a classroom while students were outside and rummaged through three book bags, the Richland County Sheriff's Department said. (CNN photo)

President Donald Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for stiffer penalties for drug traffickers, including the death penalty where it's appropriate under current law.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

With uncertainty swirling around Louisville basketball, Yum! Brands must decide by October if it wants to enter exclusive talks to extend its sponsorship deal at the KFC Yum! Center.

SUNDAY EDITION | Yum! and done? Decision on Louisville arena naming rights coming in 2018

Louisville took a liking to the NIT's extended three-point line, shooting better than 50-percent from beyond the arc in a second-round win over MTSU.

Ryan McMahon gives the bench a smile after making his fourth straight three in the second quarter. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

CRAWFORD | Louisville keeps having big fun in little dance, pounds MTSU 84-68

Despite the shooting, Cole's Place is back to business as usual, and owner John Cole says they won't stop doing what they do.

Cole was home and got a lot of misinformation by phone after the shooting.

Owner of Cole's Place talks to WDRB after shooting leaves several injured

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's Attorney General is starting a new training program to help crack down on child exploitation.

Andy Beshear says three training classes will be held across the state in Louisville, Prestonsburg and Gilbertsville. The two-day classes are for law enforcement officers, prosecutors and social workers.

Beshear says the training will help provide instruction focused on investigating and prosecuting child exploitation cases.

"We know that at any one time, there are a half a million predators on the internet looking to take advantage of our children, and you see the stories that are out there," he said. "We caught a southern Indiana minister who's wife used to work in my church."

The Louisville training session started Monday. The AG's office says about 75 people will attend each training session.

