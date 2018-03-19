AUTHORITIES: Latest Austin, Texas bomb was 'more sophisticated'; used tripwire

While students in a South Carolina school participated in the National School Walkoutthis week, a custodian helped herself to their cash, police said.

Aisha Evans, a custodian at the school, went into a classroom while students were outside and rummaged through three book bags, the Richland County Sheriff's Department said. (CNN photo)

President Donald Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for stiffer penalties for drug traffickers, including the death penalty where it's appropriate under current law.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

With uncertainty swirling around Louisville basketball, Yum! Brands must decide by October if it wants to enter exclusive talks to extend its sponsorship deal at the KFC Yum! Center.

SUNDAY EDITION | Yum! and done? Decision on Louisville arena naming rights coming in 2018

Louisville took a liking to the NIT's extended three-point line, shooting better than 50-percent from beyond the arc in a second-round win over MTSU.

Ryan McMahon gives the bench a smile after making his fourth straight three in the second quarter. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

CRAWFORD | Louisville keeps having big fun in little dance, pounds MTSU 84-68

Despite the shooting, Cole's Place is back to business as usual, and owner John Cole says they won't stop doing what they do.

Cole was home and got a lot of misinformation by phone after the shooting.

Owner of Cole's Place talks to WDRB after shooting leaves several injured

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Authorities say investigators see "similarities" between the latest bomb to detonate in Texas' capital city and three bombs that went off earlier this month.

Police Chief Brian Manley said at a news conference Monday that although the bomb that injured two men who were riding or pushing bikes Sunday night seems linked to the three previous ones, the latest bomb involved a tripwire and those three were package bombs left on people's doorsteps.

Frederick Milanowski, the special agent in charge for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, says the latest bomb is "more sophisticated" because it used a tripwire.

Manley says the two victims are men ages 22 and 23 and that they are hospitalized in stable condition with significant injuries.

Both men are white, as opposed to the victims of the three prior bombings, who were black or Hispanic. Those attacks killed two people and injured two others.

