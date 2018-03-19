Poll proves Kentucky's reputation as a gun-loving state - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Poll proves Kentucky's reputation as a gun-loving state

Posted: Updated:
A WalletHub poll shows Kentucky ranks 6th for dependency on guns. A WalletHub poll shows Kentucky ranks 6th for dependency on guns.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new poll proves Kentucky's reputation as a gun-loving state. 

Personal-finance website WalletHub compared data to find which states are most dependent on the gun industry for jobs, political contributions and gun ownership. Kentucky ranks sixth overall. 

The top five for gun industry dependence are Idaho, Montana, Alaska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Kentucky did tie with Indiana and Minnesota for first for NICS background checks per capita, and it is 14th for the gun ownership rate.

Kentucky ranks seventh for gun rights contributions to congressional members per capita and 23rd for gun-control contributions.

