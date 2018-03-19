POV | Thou Doth Protest Too Much, Mr. Trump

Let's put aside for a moment, whether you are a President Trump supporter or not, which I understand is not easy to do these days. Let's look at the Russia investigation as objectively as we can. I want to believe the President when he has said there was no collusion between his campaign and Russia.

But, there is a line from Shakespeare's Hamlet, where the Queen says, "The lady doth protest too much." It is used today to indicate doubt in someone's sincerity, and more and more it seems to apply to the President's situation.

If no one from his campaign had contact with the Russians that amounted to anything significant during the campaign, then why has he tried so hard to stop the investigation? Why is he still threatening to fire Robert Mueller? Why does he keep tweeting to discredit everyone associated with the investigation?

If it was me, and I was as innocent as President Trump says he is, if it is all just political gamesmanship, I would welcome the investigation. I would offer all the help I could, let them conclude I didn't collude, and put the whole distraction behind us. Instead, he continues to give it life. By protesting too much, he has made people more suspicious than they were.

Objectively speaking, should he cooperate with the investigation or continue stone walling? Call and let us know.

I'm Bill Lamb… and that's my Point of View.

