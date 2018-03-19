City leaders kick off 'Youth Violence Prevention Week' - WDRB 41 Louisville News

City leaders kick off 'Youth Violence Prevention Week'

Posted: Updated:
Performers take part in the kick-off rally for National Youth Violence Prevention week. Performers take part in the kick-off rally for National Youth Violence Prevention week.
LMPD officers help kickoff National Youth Prevention Week. LMPD officers help kickoff National Youth Prevention Week.
Students participate in the kick-off of the National Youth Violence Prevention week. Students participate in the kick-off of the National Youth Violence Prevention week.
A rally was held with local dignitaries including Mayor Greg Fischer to kick-off National Youth Prevention Week. A rally was held with local dignitaries including Mayor Greg Fischer to kick-off National Youth Prevention Week.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- City leaders kicked off Youth Violence Prevention Week Monday morning, just days after six people were shot in a packed Louisville nightclub. 

The goal of the week-long campaign is to reduce youth violence in Louisville-area communities. Dozens of schools and non-profits will put on violence prevention activities for students throughout the week. 

City leaders, including Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio, held a rally Monday at the California Community Center to start the event.

"We are working to end that cycle of violence that so often is connected with people feeling disconnected and hopeless, and it leads too many people to a life of crime," Fischer said. He added, "Now the facts are that 99.99 percent of our youth and people lead good productive lives. And that's where most of our resources to into."

Although it was planned well in advance, the anti-violence campaign comes after six people were shot at Cole's Place in west Louisville on Saturday. All of the victims survived the shooting. 

The Youth Violence Prevention Week is part of a national initiative organized by Students Against Violence Everywhere (SAVE), an initiative of the Newtown, Connecticut-based group Sandy Hook Promise. The organization says 60 percent of American children are exposed to violence, crime, or abuse in their homes, schools or communities.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.