City leaders kick off 'Youth Violence Prevention Week'

While students in a South Carolina school participated in the National School Walkoutthis week, a custodian helped herself to their cash, police said.

While students in a South Carolina school participated in the National School Walkoutthis week, a custodian helped herself to their cash, police said.

Aisha Evans, a custodian at the school, went into a classroom while students were outside and rummaged through three book bags, the Richland County Sheriff's Department said. (CNN photo)

Aisha Evans, a custodian at the school, went into a classroom while students were outside and rummaged through three book bags, the Richland County Sheriff's Department said. (CNN photo)

President Donald Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for stiffer penalties for drug traffickers, including the death penalty where it's appropriate under current law.

President Donald Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for stiffer penalties for drug traffickers, including the death penalty where it's appropriate under current law.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

With uncertainty swirling around Louisville basketball, Yum! Brands must decide by October if it wants to enter exclusive talks to extend its sponsorship deal at the KFC Yum! Center.

With uncertainty swirling around Louisville basketball, Yum! Brands must decide by October if it wants to enter exclusive talks to extend its sponsorship deal at the KFC Yum! Center.

Louisville took a liking to the NIT's extended three-point line, shooting better than 50-percent from beyond the arc in a second-round win over MTSU.

Louisville took a liking to the NIT's extended three-point line, shooting better than 50-percent from beyond the arc in a second-round win over MTSU.

Ryan McMahon gives the bench a smile after making his fourth straight three in the second quarter. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Ryan McMahon gives the bench a smile after making his fourth straight three in the second quarter. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Ryan McMahon gives the bench a smile after making his fourth straight three in the second quarter. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Ryan McMahon gives the bench a smile after making his fourth straight three in the second quarter. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Despite the shooting, Cole's Place is back to business as usual, and owner John Cole says they won't stop doing what they do.

Despite the shooting, Cole's Place is back to business as usual, and owner John Cole says they won't stop doing what they do.

Cole was home and got a lot of misinformation by phone after the shooting.

Cole was home and got a lot of misinformation by phone after the shooting.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- City leaders kicked off Youth Violence Prevention Week Monday morning, just days after six people were shot in a packed Louisville nightclub.

The goal of the week-long campaign is to reduce youth violence in Louisville-area communities. Dozens of schools and non-profits will put on violence prevention activities for students throughout the week.

City leaders, including Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio, held a rally Monday at the California Community Center to start the event.

"We are working to end that cycle of violence that so often is connected with people feeling disconnected and hopeless, and it leads too many people to a life of crime," Fischer said. He added, "Now the facts are that 99.99 percent of our youth and people lead good productive lives. And that's where most of our resources to into."

Although it was planned well in advance, the anti-violence campaign comes after six people were shot at Cole's Place in west Louisville on Saturday. All of the victims survived the shooting.

The Youth Violence Prevention Week is part of a national initiative organized by Students Against Violence Everywhere (SAVE), an initiative of the Newtown, Connecticut-based group Sandy Hook Promise. The organization says 60 percent of American children are exposed to violence, crime, or abuse in their homes, schools or communities.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.