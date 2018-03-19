Police say Uber self-driving vehicle has hit and killed pedestri - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police say Uber self-driving vehicle has hit and killed pedestrian in Phoenix, Arizona

Photo credit: Associated Press Photo credit: Associated Press

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

Police in the city of Tempe said Monday that the vehicle was in autonomous mode with an operator behind the wheel when the woman walking outside of a crosswalk was hit.

Sgt. Ronald Elcock says in an email that the accident happened overnight but did not say whether it occurred Sunday night or Monday morning.

The woman died of her injuries at a hospital and her name was not made public.

Uber has been testing the self-driving vehicles in Tempe and Phoenix for months.

Uber says on Twitter that it is "fully cooperating" with the investigation and expressed condolences to the family of the victim.

Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

