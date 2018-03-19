Names announced to walk in the 2018 Kentucky Oaks Survivors Para - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Names announced to walk in the 2018 Kentucky Oaks Survivors Parade

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Names of 144 honorees for the 2018 Kentucky Oaks Survivors Parade are revealed by organizers of the event. 

This is the 10th year for the Survivors Parade, which is held on the track at Churchill Downs on Oaks Day, which is May 4. Nearly 300 survivors of breast and ovarian cancer were nominated to walk in the parade this year. 

At least $15,000 was raised from donations made on behalf of the nominees. The money goes to help support early detection, prevention and treatment of breast and ovarian cancers.

Here are the names of the 2018 honorees: 

Trina Amos
Janet Anderson
Michelle Anderson
Karen Ballard
Melissa Barnett
Sheryll Barnett
Cassie  Basham
Helen Beaver
Debbie Behling
Ingrid Benedict
Charles Beyerle
Sherry Blevins 
Linda Boes
Janet Boone
Jessica  Boone
Sherri Bostock
Kimberly Bowlin
Jaime Bowling
Jennifer Bowman
Julie Brock
Cara Dingus Brook
Patricia Brown
Brenda Buzo
Diane Campisano
Stacy Cardwell
Amy Cave
Carol  Challas 
Rebecca Chandler
Janet Chapman
Amanda Clark
Lourene Collins
Lisa Corral
Jennifer Craig
Dawn  Crain
Holly Crosiar-Golladay
Mimi Crum
Ria DeGroat
Amanda Doyle
Janet  Duke 
Brittany Duran
TeMaya Eatmon
Jean Edwards
Brooke Egan
Lia Engle
Fonda Fogle
Katie Fugaj
Liz Fulton
Sherry Gabbard
Ashley Galloway
Jennifer Gibson
Marie Gough
Dora Graybill
Myra Gribbins 
Celesta  Grigsby
Ashley Grills
Kim Gronefeld
Raeann Grubbs
Rhonda Hall
Judy Hart
Micah Harter
Lora Hawkins
Beverly Hennegan
Sandra  Higgins-Smith
Wendy Himes
Dee Hollins 
Kathi Hudson
Merri Hurt
Enid Hurtado
Sonia Jenkins
Pixy Jones
Linda Keller
Patricia Klein
Gwen Lane
Amy  Lathi
Megan LeBoeuf
Marilyn Macfarlane
Kathy Maier Sanders
Lisa Marcum
Amanda Mattingly
Marsha  Maxwell
Jesseca McCoy
Brenda McGill
Kathleen McVay
Christina Meffert
Phyllis Melton
Mary Merkle
Paula Miller
Jill Moore
Josie Neel
LaTonia Nelson-Woods
Bobbie  Niehaus 
Carole Noel
Connie Osinski
Patty O'Sullivan
Suzi Overstreet
Jamie Owen
Ann Pacciano-Chevalier
Michelle Palazzo, MD
Hilary Perez
Caryn Petross
Kim Pinnick
Sharon  Pohlman 
Lesa Rahschulte
Charlotte Ray
Marcie Rogers
Diana  Saxton
Cyndi Schmitt
Sue Schnell
Marcia Shackle
Cathy Shircliffe
Sara Shively
Carol Simpson
Lori Sipowicz
Jane Sizemore
Gwen Smith
Sheila Smith
Jennifer  Smith Hunter
Beth Spahr
Beth Taylor Swift
Christine Tanguay
Tara Tate
Amy Taylor
Brandy Terrill
Megan Thompson
Kay Titkemeier
Sherry Tracy
Denise  Trammel
Mary VanVactor
Hazel  Walker
Catie Walz
Cathy Watson
Sherri Weis
Michele Welscher
Emily Westergreen
Katie Wigginton
Ellen Williams
Leslie Williams
Melanie Williams-Sublett
Amanda Wilson
Jaymie Wilson 
Mary Winiarski
Debie Zimmer

The Kentucky Oaks Survivors Parade presented by Kroger raises awareness of the disease and money for Derby Divas and the Norton Cancer Institute Breast Health Program. 

