Participants for the 2018 Kentucky Oaks Survivors Parade announced

Investigators say a witness stated the girls had been left alone between 20 and 30 minutes.

Investigators say a witness stated the girls had been left alone between 20 and 30 minutes.

Police say Louisville mother left infant, toddler alone in car in 40 degree weather

Police say Louisville mother left infant, toddler alone in car in 40 degree weather

More than two years ago, police say Nicholas R. Smith walked into the Family Dollar with a shirt over his face...

More than two years ago, police say Nicholas R. Smith walked into the Family Dollar with a shirt over his face...

Police say it started when the victim received a disturbing text message from a former girlfriend...

Police say it started when the victim received a disturbing text message from a former girlfriend...

Liberty man accused of firing shotgun at vehicle, hitting man in the neck

Liberty man accused of firing shotgun at vehicle, hitting man in the neck

Despite the shooting, Cole's Place is back to business as usual, and owner John Cole says they won't stop doing what they do.

Despite the shooting, Cole's Place is back to business as usual, and owner John Cole says they won't stop doing what they do.

Cole was home and got a lot of misinformation by phone after the shooting.

Cole was home and got a lot of misinformation by phone after the shooting.

Owner of Cole's Place talks to WDRB after shooting leaves several injured

Owner of Cole's Place talks to WDRB after shooting leaves several injured

A man who was performing onstage during the shooting at Cole’s Place said the shooting early Saturday morning was pure chaos. Montez Jones was hyping up the crowd and dancing when he heard the shots.

A man who was performing onstage during the shooting at Cole’s Place said the shooting early Saturday morning was pure chaos. Montez Jones was hyping up the crowd and dancing when he heard the shots.

Man performing inside Cole's Place during Saturday's shooting said it was 'chaos'

Man performing inside Cole's Place during Saturday's shooting said it was 'chaos'

Survivors of breast and ovarian cancers will walk the Churchill Downs track on Oaks Day, May 4.

Survivors of breast and ovarian cancers will walk the Churchill Downs track on Oaks Day, May 4.

The annual Survivors Parade on Oaks Day at Churchill Downs honors survivors of breast and ovarian cancers.

The annual Survivors Parade on Oaks Day at Churchill Downs honors survivors of breast and ovarian cancers.

4 people indicted for stealing more than $500,000 from Bullitt County business

4 people indicted for stealing more than $500,000 from Bullitt County business

The business has taken a hit on social media since Saturday's shooting, with many saying the club needs to close.

The business has taken a hit on social media since Saturday's shooting, with many saying the club needs to close.

The annual Survivors Parade on Oaks Day at Churchill Downs honors survivors of breast and ovarian cancers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Names of 144 honorees for the 2018 Kentucky Oaks Survivors Parade are revealed by organizers of the event.

This is the 10th year for the Survivors Parade, which is held on the track at Churchill Downs on Oaks Day, which is May 4. Nearly 300 survivors of breast and ovarian cancer were nominated to walk in the parade this year.

At least $15,000 was raised from donations made on behalf of the nominees. The money goes to help support early detection, prevention and treatment of breast and ovarian cancers.

Here are the names of the 2018 honorees:

144 Survivors 2018

Trina Amos

Janet Anderson

Michelle Anderson

Karen Ballard

Melissa Barnett

Sheryll Barnett

Cassie Basham

Helen Beaver

Debbie Behling

Ingrid Benedict

Charles Beyerle

Sherry Blevins

Linda Boes

Janet Boone

Jessica Boone

Sherri Bostock

Kimberly Bowlin

Jaime Bowling

Jennifer Bowman

Julie Brock

Cara Dingus Brook

Patricia Brown

Brenda Buzo

Diane Campisano

Stacy Cardwell

Amy Cave

Carol Challas

Rebecca Chandler

Janet Chapman

Amanda Clark

Lourene Collins

Lisa Corral

Jennifer Craig

Dawn Crain

Holly Crosiar-Golladay

Mimi Crum

Ria DeGroat

Amanda Doyle

Janet Duke

Brittany Duran

TeMaya Eatmon

Jean Edwards

Brooke Egan

Lia Engle

Fonda Fogle

Katie Fugaj

Liz Fulton

Sherry Gabbard

Ashley Galloway

Jennifer Gibson

Marie Gough

Dora Graybill

Myra Gribbins

Celesta Grigsby

Ashley Grills

Kim Gronefeld

Raeann Grubbs

Rhonda Hall

Judy Hart

Micah Harter

Lora Hawkins

Beverly Hennegan

Sandra Higgins-Smith

Wendy Himes

Dee Hollins

Kathi Hudson

Merri Hurt

Enid Hurtado

Sonia Jenkins

Pixy Jones

Linda Keller

Patricia Klein

Gwen Lane

Amy Lathi

Megan LeBoeuf

Marilyn Macfarlane

Kathy Maier Sanders

Lisa Marcum

Amanda Mattingly

Marsha Maxwell

Jesseca McCoy

Brenda McGill

Kathleen McVay

Christina Meffert

Phyllis Melton

Mary Merkle

Paula Miller

Jill Moore

Josie Neel

LaTonia Nelson-Woods

Bobbie Niehaus

Carole Noel

Connie Osinski

Patty O'Sullivan

Suzi Overstreet

Jamie Owen

Ann Pacciano-Chevalier

Michelle Palazzo, MD

Hilary Perez

Caryn Petross

Kim Pinnick

Sharon Pohlman

Lesa Rahschulte

Charlotte Ray

Marcie Rogers

Diana Saxton

Cyndi Schmitt

Sue Schnell

Marcia Shackle

Cathy Shircliffe

Sara Shively

Carol Simpson

Lori Sipowicz

Jane Sizemore

Gwen Smith

Sheila Smith

Jennifer Smith Hunter

Beth Spahr

Beth Taylor Swift

Christine Tanguay

Tara Tate

Amy Taylor

Brandy Terrill

Megan Thompson

Kay Titkemeier

Sherry Tracy

Denise Trammel

Mary VanVactor

Hazel Walker

Catie Walz

Cathy Watson

Sherri Weis

Michele Welscher

Emily Westergreen

Katie Wigginton

Ellen Williams

Leslie Williams

Melanie Williams-Sublett

Amanda Wilson

Jaymie Wilson

Mary Winiarski

Debie Zimmer

The Kentucky Oaks Survivors Parade presented by Kroger raises awareness of the disease and money for Derby Divas and the Norton Cancer Institute Breast Health Program.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.