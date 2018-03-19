Participants for the 2018 Kentucky Oaks Survivors Parade announced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Names of 144 honorees for the 2018 Kentucky Oaks Survivors Parade are revealed by organizers of the event.
This is the 10th year for the Survivors Parade, which is held on the track at Churchill Downs on Oaks Day, which is May 4. Nearly 300 survivors of breast and ovarian cancer were nominated to walk in the parade this year.
At least $15,000 was raised from donations made on behalf of the nominees. The money goes to help support early detection, prevention and treatment of breast and ovarian cancers.
Here are the names of the 2018 honorees:
144 Survivors 2018
Trina Amos Janet Anderson Michelle Anderson Karen Ballard Melissa Barnett Sheryll Barnett Cassie Basham Helen Beaver Debbie Behling Ingrid Benedict Charles Beyerle Sherry Blevins Linda Boes Janet Boone Jessica Boone Sherri Bostock Kimberly Bowlin Jaime Bowling Jennifer Bowman Julie Brock Cara Dingus Brook Patricia Brown Brenda Buzo Diane Campisano Stacy Cardwell Amy Cave Carol Challas Rebecca Chandler Janet Chapman Amanda Clark Lourene Collins Lisa Corral Jennifer Craig Dawn Crain Holly Crosiar-Golladay Mimi Crum Ria DeGroat Amanda Doyle Janet Duke Brittany Duran TeMaya Eatmon Jean Edwards Brooke Egan Lia Engle Fonda Fogle Katie Fugaj Liz Fulton Sherry Gabbard Ashley Galloway Jennifer Gibson Marie Gough Dora Graybill Myra Gribbins Celesta Grigsby Ashley Grills Kim Gronefeld Raeann Grubbs Rhonda Hall Judy Hart Micah Harter Lora Hawkins Beverly Hennegan Sandra Higgins-Smith Wendy Himes Dee Hollins Kathi Hudson Merri Hurt Enid Hurtado Sonia Jenkins Pixy Jones Linda Keller Patricia Klein Gwen Lane Amy Lathi Megan LeBoeuf Marilyn Macfarlane Kathy Maier Sanders Lisa Marcum Amanda Mattingly Marsha Maxwell Jesseca McCoy Brenda McGill Kathleen McVay Christina Meffert Phyllis Melton Mary Merkle Paula Miller Jill Moore Josie Neel LaTonia Nelson-Woods Bobbie Niehaus Carole Noel Connie Osinski Patty O'Sullivan Suzi Overstreet Jamie Owen Ann Pacciano-Chevalier Michelle Palazzo, MD Hilary Perez Caryn Petross Kim Pinnick Sharon Pohlman Lesa Rahschulte Charlotte Ray Marcie Rogers Diana Saxton Cyndi Schmitt Sue Schnell Marcia Shackle Cathy Shircliffe Sara Shively Carol Simpson Lori Sipowicz Jane Sizemore Gwen Smith Sheila Smith Jennifer Smith Hunter Beth Spahr Beth Taylor Swift Christine Tanguay Tara Tate Amy Taylor Brandy Terrill Megan Thompson Kay Titkemeier Sherry Tracy Denise Trammel Mary VanVactor Hazel Walker Catie Walz Cathy Watson Sherri Weis Michele Welscher Emily Westergreen Katie Wigginton Ellen Williams Leslie Williams Melanie Williams-Sublett Amanda Wilson Jaymie Wilson Mary Winiarski Debie Zimmer