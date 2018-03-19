South Oldham High School students volunteer each day to properly fold American flag after class

With uncertainty swirling around Louisville basketball, Yum! Brands must decide by October if it wants to enter exclusive talks to extend its sponsorship deal at the KFC Yum! Center.

More than two years ago, police say Nicholas R. Smith walked into the Family Dollar with a shirt over his face...

Police say it started when the victim received a disturbing text message from a former girlfriend...

Investigators say a witness stated the girls had been left alone between 20 and 30 minutes.

Louisville took a liking to the NIT's extended three-point line, shooting better than 50-percent from beyond the arc in a second-round win over MTSU.

Ryan McMahon gives the bench a smile after making his fourth straight three in the second quarter. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Despite the shooting, Cole's Place is back to business as usual, and owner John Cole says they won't stop doing what they do.

Cole was home and got a lot of misinformation by phone after the shooting.

CRESTWOOD, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a lot going on in the minutes after the bell rings at South Oldham High School. If you slow the mad dash down and take a second to look around, you'll notice something pretty special is happening.

Three high school juniors tend to the stars and stripes every day after class. In a process that's shorter than the Star Spangled Banner or Pledge of Allegiance, Cameron Carroll, Cara McWhirk and Jack Koontz properly lower, tuck and fold the American flag.

"There's a lot of hidden meaning behind the things that you do, and folding it the proper way is one of those things," Koontz said.

The process isn't a school project, and a teacher didn't ask for volunteers to do it. The story starts last year around the holidays with Carroll.

"I saw the flag being lowered, and the janitor just kind of put the flag under his arm," Carroll said. "I kind of couldn't stand for that."

Carroll wrote a letter to the principal and enlisted the help of her friends, who also come from military families. Their patriotic passion is now a daily event. It's also recognized as one of the high school's newest clubs called "Friends of the Flag."

"It's really about respect, I think." McWhirk said.

Carroll, McWhirk and Koontz will graduate in less than two years but said they're already talking to some underclassmen about taking over their patriotic duties.

"It makes me feel like I'm doing something good for my community, and it makes me happy," Carroll said.

