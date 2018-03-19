Indiana governor calls for special session after state lawmakers - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana governor calls for special session after state lawmakers fail to take up several bills

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana lawmakers didn't get all their work done, so the governor is calling for a special session.

The Indiana House and Senate adjourned last week without taking up several key bills. Governor Eric Holcomb wants lawmakers to meet again in May to take up tax issues and money for school safety.

The governor previously asked for an immediate $5 million for school security.

Other bills that died include allowing for driverless cars and eliminating handgun license fees.

The special session is estimated to cost about $30,000 a day.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

