Downtown Louisville sculpture will let visitors walk through a 'bourbon barrel'

With uncertainty swirling around Louisville basketball, Yum! Brands must decide by October if it wants to enter exclusive talks to extend its sponsorship deal at the KFC Yum! Center.

With uncertainty swirling around Louisville basketball, Yum! Brands must decide by October if it wants to enter exclusive talks to extend its sponsorship deal at the KFC Yum! Center.

SUNDAY EDITION | Yum! and done? Decision on Louisville arena naming rights coming in 2018

SUNDAY EDITION | Yum! and done? Decision on Louisville arena naming rights coming in 2018

More than two years ago, police say Nicholas R. Smith walked into the Family Dollar with a shirt over his face...

More than two years ago, police say Nicholas R. Smith walked into the Family Dollar with a shirt over his face...

Police say it started when the victim received a disturbing text message from a former girlfriend...

Police say it started when the victim received a disturbing text message from a former girlfriend...

Liberty man accused of firing shotgun at vehicle, hitting man in the neck

Liberty man accused of firing shotgun at vehicle, hitting man in the neck

Investigators say a witness stated the girls had been left alone between 20 and 30 minutes.

Investigators say a witness stated the girls had been left alone between 20 and 30 minutes.

Police say Louisville mother left infant, toddler alone in car in 40 degree weather

Police say Louisville mother left infant, toddler alone in car in 40 degree weather

Louisville took a liking to the NIT's extended three-point line, shooting better than 50-percent from beyond the arc in a second-round win over MTSU.

Louisville took a liking to the NIT's extended three-point line, shooting better than 50-percent from beyond the arc in a second-round win over MTSU.

Ryan McMahon gives the bench a smile after making his fourth straight three in the second quarter. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Ryan McMahon gives the bench a smile after making his fourth straight three in the second quarter. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Ryan McMahon gives the bench a smile after making his fourth straight three in the second quarter. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Ryan McMahon gives the bench a smile after making his fourth straight three in the second quarter. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

CRAWFORD | Louisville keeps having big fun in little dance, pounds MTSU 84-68

CRAWFORD | Louisville keeps having big fun in little dance, pounds MTSU 84-68

Despite the shooting, Cole's Place is back to business as usual, and owner John Cole says they won't stop doing what they do.

Despite the shooting, Cole's Place is back to business as usual, and owner John Cole says they won't stop doing what they do.

Cole was home and got a lot of misinformation by phone after the shooting.

Cole was home and got a lot of misinformation by phone after the shooting.

Owner of Cole's Place talks to WDRB after shooting leaves several injured

Owner of Cole's Place talks to WDRB after shooting leaves several injured

Sculpture in downtown Louisville is meant to resemble the rings of a bourbon barrel.

Sculpture in downtown Louisville is meant to resemble the rings of a bourbon barrel.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ready to take a walk through a bourbon barrel?

Crews in downtown Louisville are installing a set of giant aluminum rings at North 4th Street and West Main Street. The public art is is meant to look like the rings of a bourbon barrel.

The Louisville Downtown Partnership is working with Metro Government and the Louisville Visitor's Bureau to create the art installation. Once finished, anyone will be able to walk through the sculpture.

"It should be pretty cool," said Mike Marnell, a Solid Light employee. "It's just something you can walk through and something to appreciate with the bourbon heritage in this city."

The sculpture is expected to be finished by March 23.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.