Downtown Louisville sculpture will let visitors walk through a ' - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Downtown Louisville sculpture will let visitors walk through a 'bourbon barrel'

Posted: Updated:
Sculpture in downtown Louisville is meant to resemble the rings of a bourbon barrel. Sculpture in downtown Louisville is meant to resemble the rings of a bourbon barrel.
Sculpture in downtown Louisville is meant to resemble the rings of a bourbon barrel. Sculpture in downtown Louisville is meant to resemble the rings of a bourbon barrel.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ready to take a walk through a bourbon barrel? 

Crews in downtown Louisville are installing a set of giant aluminum rings at North 4th Street and West Main Street. The public art is is meant to look like the rings of a bourbon barrel. 

The Louisville Downtown Partnership is working with Metro Government and the Louisville Visitor's Bureau to create the art installation. Once finished, anyone will be able to walk through the sculpture. 

"It should be pretty cool," said Mike Marnell, a Solid Light employee. "It's just something you can walk through and something to appreciate with the bourbon heritage in this city."

The sculpture is expected to be finished by March 23.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.