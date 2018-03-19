'Sex and the City' star Cynthia Nixon announces New York gubernatorial bid

With uncertainty swirling around Louisville basketball, Yum! Brands must decide by October if it wants to enter exclusive talks to extend its sponsorship deal at the KFC Yum! Center.

More than two years ago, police say Nicholas R. Smith walked into the Family Dollar with a shirt over his face...

Police say it started when the victim received a disturbing text message from a former girlfriend...

Investigators say a witness stated the girls had been left alone between 20 and 30 minutes.

Louisville took a liking to the NIT's extended three-point line, shooting better than 50-percent from beyond the arc in a second-round win over MTSU.

Ryan McMahon gives the bench a smile after making his fourth straight three in the second quarter. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Despite the shooting, Cole's Place is back to business as usual, and owner John Cole says they won't stop doing what they do.

Cole was home and got a lot of misinformation by phone after the shooting.

Washington (CNN) -- After much speculation, actress and activist Cynthia Nixon announced Monday that she is officially throwing her hat in the New York gubernatorial race.

"I love New York, and today I'm announcing my candidacy for governor," she tweeted Monday, along with a video.

The "Sex and the City" star will challenge Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the state's Democratic primary in September.

Nixon is forming a team of alumni of the New York political sphere, including Rebecca Katz and Bill Hyers -- who worked on New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's first campaign -- to help her ahead of the primary, NY1 reported earlier this month.

The Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award-winner was among the star-studded cast of actors, entertainers and activists who came together for "the People's State of the Union" in January, an alternative event to President Donald Trump's first State of the Union speech.

"Our democracy is under attack, and we Americans need to cherish and to fight for it," Nixon said during her speech.

The mother of three has also been vocal about education issues, and she served on de Blasio's advisory board for the Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City.

In a January op-ed for CNN, Nixon wrote: "If we've learned anything during this first year of the Trump presidency, it's that the cavalry isn't coming to save us. We ourselves are the cavalry. In 2018, each one of us has to do whatever we can to take the government back. If we want change, we have to go out ourselves and seize it."

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.