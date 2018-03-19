Southeast Kentucky man accused of slamming grandson's head into - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Southeast Kentucky man accused of slamming grandson's head into wall over homework

Larry Lawson (Source: Bell County Detention Center) Larry Lawson (Source: Bell County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southeast Kentucky, man has been arrested after police say he slammed his grandson's head into a wall after he became upset about the child's homework.

According to an arrest report, police say a social worker who had spoken to three young grandchildren of 71-year-old Larry Lawson of Middlesboro, Ky. who said they were scared of their grandfather because he hit them.

They also said he slammed the head of one of his grandchildren into a wall because he was upset about his homework.

When police confronted Lawson, they allegedly found a revolver in his home. A convicted felon, Lawson is forbidden to have a firearm in his possession.

He was arrested on Friday evening and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and three counts of first-degree criminal abuse of a child. He is currently being held in the Bell County Detention Center.

