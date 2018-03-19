CDC STUDY: Kentucky has third-highest binge drinking rate in US

With uncertainty swirling around Louisville basketball, Yum! Brands must decide by October if it wants to enter exclusive talks to extend its sponsorship deal at the KFC Yum! Center.

SUNDAY EDITION | Yum! and done? Decision on Louisville arena naming rights coming in 2018

More than two years ago, police say Nicholas R. Smith walked into the Family Dollar with a shirt over his face...

Police say it started when the victim received a disturbing text message from a former girlfriend...

Liberty man accused of firing shotgun at vehicle, hitting man in the neck

Investigators say a witness stated the girls had been left alone between 20 and 30 minutes.

Police say Louisville mother left infant, toddler alone in car in 40 degree weather

Louisville took a liking to the NIT's extended three-point line, shooting better than 50-percent from beyond the arc in a second-round win over MTSU.

Ryan McMahon gives the bench a smile after making his fourth straight three in the second quarter. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

CRAWFORD | Louisville keeps having big fun in little dance, pounds MTSU 84-68

Despite the shooting, Cole's Place is back to business as usual, and owner John Cole says they won't stop doing what they do.

Cole was home and got a lot of misinformation by phone after the shooting.

Owner of Cole's Place talks to WDRB after shooting leaves several injured

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Results from a study by researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Kentucky has the nation's third-highest binge drinking rate.

Binge drinkers in Kentucky average more than 650 alcoholic drinks each year, according to the study. Kentucky falls behind only Arkansas' average of 841 and Mississippi's average of 831.

Binge drinking is defined as five or more drinks within two hours for men and four or more for women. The national average is 467 drinks a year per each binge drinker.

The CDC attributes binge drinking to half of the nation's 88,000 alcohol-related deaths that happen each year.

Men are nearly twice as likely to participate in binge drinking.

Binge drinking can lead to impaired driving, violence and risky sexual activity. It can also increase the risk for health issues such as heart disease, diabetes and cancer.

