CDC STUDY: Kentucky has third-highest binge drinking rate in US - WDRB 41 Louisville News

CDC STUDY: Kentucky has third-highest binge drinking rate in US

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Results from a study by researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Kentucky has the nation's third-highest binge drinking rate.

Binge drinkers in Kentucky average more than 650 alcoholic drinks each year, according to the study. Kentucky falls behind only Arkansas' average of 841 and Mississippi's average of 831.

Binge drinking is defined as five or more drinks within two hours for men and four or more for women. The national average is 467 drinks a year per each binge drinker.

The CDC attributes binge drinking to half of the nation's 88,000 alcohol-related deaths that happen each year.

Men are nearly twice as likely to participate in binge drinking.

Binge drinking can lead to impaired driving, violence and risky sexual activity. It can also increase the risk for health issues such as heart disease, diabetes and cancer.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.