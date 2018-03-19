4 people indicted for stealing more than $500,000 from Bullitt C - WDRB 41 Louisville News

4 people indicted for stealing more than $500,000 from Bullitt County business

Posted: Updated:
Bill Coots, owner of B&B Metals Bill Coots, owner of B&B Metals

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A four-year Secret Service investigation in Bullitt County has ended, and four people have been indicted.

A federal grand jury indicted the Thomas and Tammy Rucker, Michelle McIntosh and Joy Newton for wire fraud. The indictment says Tammy Tucker, a senior administrator at B&B Metals, is also charged with identity theft for writing checks to her sister. Investigators said from 2011 to 2014, she used the company credit card to pay for her own personal expenses. 

"What I knew they stole, it was right at $1 million," said Bill Coots, owner of B&B Metals. "Then we stopped counting."

Coots said he knows he'll never get the money back and counting more of the expenses would take more manpower. He started B&B Metals in Shepherdsville nearly three decades ago, but he's spent the last several years providing the Secret Service information hoping to get justice. Tammy Tucker is Coots' sister, and she's married to Thomas Tucker. McIntosh is Coots' younger sister.

The indictment says Tammy Tucker also wrote checks to McIntosh, who Coots said was only working a small numbers of hours that did not equal the larger checks she was fraudulently given. 

Documents say Tammy Tucker gave Thomas Tucker a company credit card that was used for things like auto repairs. While the indictment doesn't list all the transactions, the Secret Service said it can prove the suspects stole between $550,000 and $750,000 from B&B Metals. The charges included plane tickets, a Bellagio penthouse hotel suite, Belterra visits, etc.

Coots said he's saddened at the news, because all those involved are his family.  

"It actually makes it a lot worse that it was family," Coots said. "If it were all strangers or all business associates, I think I could handle it a lot easier."

The four suspects have not been arrested. They've been summoned to court on March 29. The Secret Service said if they don't show up, then they can get arrested.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.