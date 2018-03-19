3 new boutiques open in Louisville as local businesses saddle up for Derby

With uncertainty swirling around Louisville basketball, Yum! Brands must decide by October if it wants to enter exclusive talks to extend its sponsorship deal at the KFC Yum! Center.

With uncertainty swirling around Louisville basketball, Yum! Brands must decide by October if it wants to enter exclusive talks to extend its sponsorship deal at the KFC Yum! Center.

SUNDAY EDITION | Yum! and done? Decision on Louisville arena naming rights coming in 2018

SUNDAY EDITION | Yum! and done? Decision on Louisville arena naming rights coming in 2018

More than two years ago, police say Nicholas R. Smith walked into the Family Dollar with a shirt over his face...

More than two years ago, police say Nicholas R. Smith walked into the Family Dollar with a shirt over his face...

Police say it started when the victim received a disturbing text message from a former girlfriend...

Police say it started when the victim received a disturbing text message from a former girlfriend...

Liberty man accused of firing shotgun at vehicle, hitting man in the neck

Liberty man accused of firing shotgun at vehicle, hitting man in the neck

Investigators say a witness stated the girls had been left alone between 20 and 30 minutes.

Investigators say a witness stated the girls had been left alone between 20 and 30 minutes.

Police say Louisville mother left infant, toddler alone in car in 40 degree weather

Police say Louisville mother left infant, toddler alone in car in 40 degree weather

Louisville took a liking to the NIT's extended three-point line, shooting better than 50-percent from beyond the arc in a second-round win over MTSU.

Louisville took a liking to the NIT's extended three-point line, shooting better than 50-percent from beyond the arc in a second-round win over MTSU.

Ryan McMahon gives the bench a smile after making his fourth straight three in the second quarter. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Ryan McMahon gives the bench a smile after making his fourth straight three in the second quarter. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Ryan McMahon gives the bench a smile after making his fourth straight three in the second quarter. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Ryan McMahon gives the bench a smile after making his fourth straight three in the second quarter. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

CRAWFORD | Louisville keeps having big fun in little dance, pounds MTSU 84-68

CRAWFORD | Louisville keeps having big fun in little dance, pounds MTSU 84-68

Despite the shooting, Cole's Place is back to business as usual, and owner John Cole says they won't stop doing what they do.

Despite the shooting, Cole's Place is back to business as usual, and owner John Cole says they won't stop doing what they do.

Cole was home and got a lot of misinformation by phone after the shooting.

Cole was home and got a lot of misinformation by phone after the shooting.

Owner of Cole's Place talks to WDRB after shooting leaves several injured

Owner of Cole's Place talks to WDRB after shooting leaves several injured

The Kentucky Derby may only last two minutes, but planning for what to wear could take months. All that preparation starts at area boutiques, which are working hard to meet the annual high demand.

“Derby is like our second Christmas,” said Amanda Mulvene, owner of Dress and Dwell in New Albany.

Dress and Dwell already has a brick and mortar store in New Albany, but its first pop-up shop will open Tuesday on Grinstead Drive in the former Parkside Bikes building, a two-month operation just for customers' Derby needs.

“Derby, we have so much fun,” Mulvene said. “We get to dress people from head to toe.”

On the other side of town, Darling State of Mind in Westport Village is opening another location Easter weekend between English Station Road and Shelbyville Road in Middletown.

Clique Boutique on Frankfort Avenue is following the same trend. It just opened its second location in Holiday Manor Center.

“Derby is a monster in itself,” said Carolina Mackinlay, General Manager of Clique, a beauty boutique for waxing, facials and spray tans.

“It's a mad house around here but in a good way,” Mackinlay said. “We thrive off of what our clients are doing, what parties they're doing.”

According to Mackinlay, a busy day at Clique might have seven or eight spray tan clients. The week before Derby each technician does 30 to 50 a day.

“We need to be able to accommodate that demand, so having second location is instrumental,” Mackinlay said.

She said clients start booking appointments for Derby as early as January.

Unlike Dress and Dwell, Clique and Darling State of Mind plan stay in their new permanent locations long after the last horse crosses the finish line.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.