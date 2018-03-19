3 new boutiques open in Louisville as local businesses saddle up - WDRB 41 Louisville News

3 new boutiques open in Louisville as local businesses saddle up for Derby

Posted: Updated:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

The Kentucky Derby may only last two minutes, but planning for what to wear could take months. All that preparation starts at area boutiques, which are working hard to meet the annual high demand.

“Derby is like our second Christmas,” said Amanda Mulvene, owner of Dress and Dwell in New Albany.

Dress and Dwell already has a brick and mortar store in New Albany, but its first pop-up shop will open Tuesday on Grinstead Drive in the former Parkside Bikes building, a two-month operation just for customers' Derby needs.

“Derby, we have so much fun,” Mulvene said. “We get to dress people from head to toe.”

On the other side of town, Darling State of Mind in Westport Village is opening another location Easter weekend between English Station Road and Shelbyville Road in Middletown.

Clique Boutique on Frankfort Avenue is following the same trend. It just opened its second location in Holiday Manor Center.

“Derby is a monster in itself,” said Carolina Mackinlay, General Manager of Clique, a beauty boutique for waxing, facials and spray tans.

“It's a mad house around here but in a good way,” Mackinlay said. “We thrive off of what our clients are doing, what parties they're doing.”

According to Mackinlay, a busy day at Clique might have seven or eight spray tan clients. The week before Derby each technician does 30 to 50 a day.

“We need to be able to accommodate that demand, so having second location is instrumental,” Mackinlay said.

She said clients start booking appointments for Derby as early as January.

Unlike Dress and Dwell, Clique and Darling State of Mind plan stay in their new permanent locations long after the last horse crosses the finish line.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.