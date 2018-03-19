LMPD officers pitch in to help Kentucky athletes travel to Natio - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD officers pitch in to help Kentucky athletes travel to National Special Olympics

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE,  Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 40 athletes from Kentucky will be soon headed out west to compete in this year's National Special Olympics in Seattle, and a group of LMPD officers is helping finance their trip.

Officers traded in their badges for serving trays Monday night at the Texas Roadhouse on Outer Loop. They helped out the wait staff, and in exchange, asked customers for an extra tip for the Special Olympics athletes. 

"When we work with these athletes is when you really get that heartfelt time," Det. Bradley Woolridge said. "You get to see them with a smile on their face, and you know the time we put in here at the restaurant is what enables them to do that."

Law enforcement officers have raised more than $130,000 each year to send athletes from Kentucky to the games. The Special Olympics is the world's largest sports training organization for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. 

