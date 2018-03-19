LMPD officers pitch in to help Kentucky athletes travel to National Special Olympics

More than two years ago, police say Nicholas R. Smith walked into the Family Dollar with a shirt over his face...

Louisville took a liking to the NIT's extended three-point line, shooting better than 50-percent from beyond the arc in a second-round win over MTSU.

Ryan McMahon gives the bench a smile after making his fourth straight three in the second quarter. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Investigators say a witness stated the girls had been left alone between 20 and 30 minutes.

Police say it started when the victim received a disturbing text message from a former girlfriend...

Despite the shooting, Cole's Place is back to business as usual, and owner John Cole says they won't stop doing what they do.

Cole was home and got a lot of misinformation by phone after the shooting.

Survivors of breast and ovarian cancers will walk the Churchill Downs track on Oaks Day, May 4.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 40 athletes from Kentucky will be soon headed out west to compete in this year's National Special Olympics in Seattle, and a group of LMPD officers is helping finance their trip.

Officers traded in their badges for serving trays Monday night at the Texas Roadhouse on Outer Loop. They helped out the wait staff, and in exchange, asked customers for an extra tip for the Special Olympics athletes.

"When we work with these athletes is when you really get that heartfelt time," Det. Bradley Woolridge said. "You get to see them with a smile on their face, and you know the time we put in here at the restaurant is what enables them to do that."

Law enforcement officers have raised more than $130,000 each year to send athletes from Kentucky to the games. The Special Olympics is the world's largest sports training organization for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

