Man performing inside Cole's Place during Saturday's shooting said it was 'chaos'

More than two years ago, police say Nicholas R. Smith walked into the Family Dollar with a shirt over his face...

Louisville took a liking to the NIT's extended three-point line, shooting better than 50-percent from beyond the arc in a second-round win over MTSU.

Ryan McMahon gives the bench a smile after making his fourth straight three in the second quarter. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Investigators say a witness stated the girls had been left alone between 20 and 30 minutes.

Police say it started when the victim received a disturbing text message from a former girlfriend...

Despite the shooting, Cole's Place is back to business as usual, and owner John Cole says they won't stop doing what they do.

Cole was home and got a lot of misinformation by phone after the shooting.

Survivors of breast and ovarian cancers will walk the Churchill Downs track on Oaks Day, May 4.

The annual Survivors Parade on Oaks Day at Churchill Downs honors survivors of breast and ovarian cancers.

Video shows the aftermath of the shooting that left six people injured.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who was performing onstage during Saturday night's shooting at Cole’s Place in west Louisville said the night was pure chaos.

Montez Jones was hyping up the crowd and dancing when shots were fired just feet from him.

“Out of nowhere, I heard shots ring out," Jones said. "I immediately jumped off the stage and fell on the concrete ... busted my head, but I will be all right."

The club on West Kentucky Street already had off-duty officers out front, but citing the Fourth Amendment, they said they aren't legally allowed to pat anyone down without probable cause.

Six people were shot after a fight escalated in front of the stage Jones was on. Officers were inside the club in a matter of seconds.

“LMPD was on it. They weren’t playing no games. They came here fast, immediately on alert mode, and they had the guns,” Jones said. ““Once you heard multiple gunshots, then you knew what the situation was. Then it got louder. You know immediately what it was.”

Cole’s Place is already back open and plans to increase security during their popular weekend events. Jones said he will be back on that stage then, and hopes others will continue to support the west Louisville venue with safety being the No. 1 concern.

“It was up close and it was personal … so it was a blessing of His own that nobody got killed or nothing like that,” Jones said.

There will be community discussion at Cole's Place at 6 p.m. Tuesday to talk about the shooting and violence in clubs.

