Man performing inside Cole's Place during Saturday's shooting sa - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man performing inside Cole's Place during Saturday's shooting said it was 'chaos'

Posted: Updated:
Video shows the aftermath of the shooting that left six people injured. Video shows the aftermath of the shooting that left six people injured.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who was performing onstage during Saturday night's shooting at Cole’s Place in west Louisville said the night was pure chaos.

Montez Jones was hyping up the crowd and dancing when shots were fired just feet from him.

“Out of nowhere, I heard shots ring out," Jones said. "I immediately jumped off the stage and fell on the concrete ... busted my head, but I will be all right."

The club on West Kentucky Street already had off-duty officers out front, but citing the Fourth Amendment, they said they aren't legally allowed to pat anyone down without probable cause.

Six people were shot after a fight escalated in front of the stage Jones was on. Officers were inside the club in a matter of seconds.

“LMPD was on it. They weren’t playing no games. They came here fast, immediately on alert mode, and they had the guns,” Jones said. ““Once you heard multiple gunshots, then you knew what the situation was. Then it got louder. You know immediately what it was.”

Cole’s Place is already back open and plans to increase security during their popular weekend events. Jones said he will be back on that stage then, and hopes others will continue to support the west Louisville venue with safety being the No. 1 concern.

“It was up close and it was personal … so it was a blessing of His own that nobody got killed or nothing like that,” Jones said.  

There will be community discussion at Cole's Place at 6 p.m. Tuesday to talk about the shooting and violence in clubs.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.