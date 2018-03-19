Hardin County Schools to open child care center for teachers and school employees

More than two years ago, police say Nicholas R. Smith walked into the Family Dollar with a shirt over his face...

Louisville took a liking to the NIT's extended three-point line, shooting better than 50-percent from beyond the arc in a second-round win over MTSU.

Ryan McMahon gives the bench a smile after making his fourth straight three in the second quarter. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Investigators say a witness stated the girls had been left alone between 20 and 30 minutes.

Police say it started when the victim received a disturbing text message from a former girlfriend...

Despite the shooting, Cole's Place is back to business as usual, and owner John Cole says they won't stop doing what they do.

Cole was home and got a lot of misinformation by phone after the shooting.

Survivors of breast and ovarian cancers will walk the Churchill Downs track on Oaks Day, May 4.

The annual Survivors Parade on Oaks Day at Churchill Downs honors survivors of breast and ovarian cancers.

Hardin County Superintendent Teresa Morgan said it was always her goal to open a child care center for educators, a common hardship among teachers in the district.

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Teachers with Hardin County Schools will soon have their own child care services.

Superintendent Teresa Morgan said it was always her goal to open a child care center for educators, a common hardship among teachers in the district.

"When I had my own children, finding child care was very difficult," Morgan said. "I would have teachers to call in to say, 'I'm going to be out today. I'm not sick. My child's not sick. But the child care worker is not able to keep my child.'"

The new program is open to teachers and anyone who works for the district, which includes bus drivers and custodians. The center will open next school year.

There is space for around 150 children, and it will cost around $130 a week. School workers can drop off their children at one of two sites: North Park Elementary or the College View campus.

"We're looking at servicing on the north end and the south end of the county to make it more convenient," said Sabrina Mackey, the district's Child Care Coordinator. "The most important aspect of it will be that children will be in a playful environment, but they will also be learning."

The center is a partnership with Elizabethtown Community and Technical College and its students in early childhood education.

"They can do observations and use it as a site where they can have hands-on experiences with the children," Mackey said.

Morgan hopes it will help recruit quality teachers and keep current ones in the district.

"The profession of teaching is a majority of women, and they need child care," she said.

Child care is also open to ECTC students. The district said people can sign up starting on Wednesday.

