Hardin County Schools to open child care center for teachers and school employees

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Teachers with Hardin County Schools will soon have their own child care services.

Superintendent Teresa Morgan said it was always her goal to open a child care center for educators, a common hardship among teachers in the district.

"When I had my own children, finding child care was very difficult," Morgan said. "I would have teachers to call in to say, 'I'm going to be out today. I'm not sick. My child's not sick. But the child care worker is not able to keep my child.'"

The new program is open to teachers and anyone who works for the district, which includes bus drivers and custodians. The center will open next school year.

There is space for around 150 children, and it will cost around $130 a week. School workers can drop off their children at one of two sites: North Park Elementary or the College View campus.

"We're looking at servicing on the north end and the south end of the county to make it more convenient," said Sabrina Mackey, the district's Child Care Coordinator. "The most important aspect of it will be that children will be in a playful environment, but they will also be learning."

The center is a partnership with Elizabethtown Community and Technical College and its students in early childhood education. 

"They can do observations and use it as a site where they can have hands-on experiences with the children," Mackey said.

Morgan hopes it will help recruit quality teachers and keep current ones in the district.

"The profession of teaching is a majority of women, and they need child care," she said. 

Child care is also open to ECTC students. The district said people can sign up starting on Wednesday.

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.