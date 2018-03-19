Louisville man begins teaching mixed martial arts to kids in the Parkland neighborhood

4 people indicted for stealing more than $500,000 from Bullitt County business

More than two years ago, police say Nicholas R. Smith walked into the Family Dollar with a shirt over his face...

Louisville took a liking to the NIT's extended three-point line, shooting better than 50-percent from beyond the arc in a second-round win over MTSU.

Ryan McMahon gives the bench a smile after making his fourth straight three in the second quarter. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

CRAWFORD | Louisville keeps having big fun in little dance, pounds MTSU 84-68

Investigators say a witness stated the girls had been left alone between 20 and 30 minutes.

Police say Louisville mother left infant, toddler alone in car in 40 degree weather

Police say it started when the victim received a disturbing text message from a former girlfriend...

Liberty man accused of firing shotgun at vehicle, hitting man in the neck

Despite the shooting, Cole's Place is back to business as usual, and owner John Cole says they won't stop doing what they do.

Cole was home and got a lot of misinformation by phone after the shooting.

Owner of Cole's Place talks to WDRB after shooting leaves several injured

Survivors of breast and ovarian cancers will walk the Churchill Downs track on Oaks Day, May 4.

The annual Survivors Parade on Oaks Day at Churchill Downs honors survivors of breast and ovarian cancers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Life in west Louisville has been hard, to say the least, for Aesha Holder.

"Everything kind of started when me and my sisters got separated from our mom, and then everything just started going downhill from there," Holder, 22, said Monday.

Including when a friend, Darius Miller, was shot to death outside this Walgreens in 2013.

"A lot of drinking and partying," Holder said of what she called an escape. "I just got caught up in the life."

So when she heard Arabian Federation Martial Arts was taking over the old Family Dollar on South 28th Street in the Parkland neighborhood, the mother of two saw it as a new beginning.

"I'm glad that I did come here, because I got a sense of direction from Grand Master Khalid," Holder said.

Khalid Raheem opened the studio after teaching mixed martial arts on Dixie Highway for decades. He recently moved back to west Louisville to give kids hope through martial arts and after-school tutoring.

"I want the children to get something that I know works," Raheem said. "The respect, confidence the inner peace, concentration, self-discipline, control mind and body."

He now has 73 students and counting, all paid for through donations, fundraisers and out of Raheem's own pocket.

"We have a lot of children or families that come that don't even have food. If they wasn't in our program, they wouldn't eat," he said. "They're struggling. They've been working for so long, they can't see the light anymore."

But thanks to the program and a small army of volunteers, that light is a little brighter.

"If I didn't come here, there's no telling where I'd be at right now," Holder said. "I would probably be locked up."

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.