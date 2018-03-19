LACETT | Cards ready to begin post-Lamar era in spring ball

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Life after Lamar Jackson is about to begin for the Louisville Cardinals.

On Tuesday, the Cardinals will hit the practice field for the first of 14 practices this spring. It all leads up to their spring game on April 14tat Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium.

“I’m excited to get out on the field for the start of practice,” head coach Bobby Petrino said Monday. “We had a lot of guys put up tremendous numbers during testing week, and I’m looking forward to see how that translates on to the field for the beginning of practice.”

Obviously, it will be a challenge, but Petrino believes, redshirt sophomore Jawon Pass will be ready to take over the offense at quarterback, replacing a former Heisman winner.

“Jawon has tremendous respect from his teammates,” Petrino said. “He has enough self-confidence and belief in his himself to go out there and perform.”

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.